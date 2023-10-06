SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Annular solar eclipse is set to take place next weekend and the National Park Service is inviting people to view the event from Fort Moultrie.

Officials say the eclipse will be visible in Charleston beginning roughly at noon on October 14.

A ranger will be teaching attendees how eclipses happen and about the technology that helps researchers better understand them during a guided tour at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center.

This is the first eclipse to happen in the area since the total eclipse that happened on August 21, 2017. According to NASA, the Annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America.

Safety glasses will be provided for viewing. The program will end after the eclipse reaches its maximum coverage of 44% for the Charleston area.

South Carolina will not be in the path for totality.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island.

There is a $10.00 Fort Moultrie site fee per adult and children 15 years old and under are free.