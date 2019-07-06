FortyEight Wine Bar to host tastings every week for Lowcountry Food Bank

Are you a fan of wine? This week you can taste some for free!

Matt Williams, Beverage Director at FortyEight Wine Bar and Kitchen says they host tastings every Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The tastings usually feature 2-4 bottles of wine last until those bottles run out. Donations are accepted and all proceeds go to Lowcountry Food Bank, a non-profit that feeds families in need with warm healthy meals.

Williams says a customer recommended the food bank and that a one dollar donation can fund six meals.

Tastings take place at 547 Freshfields Dr, Johns Island. 

For more information, you can visit their website fortyeightwinebar.com.

