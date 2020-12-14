Four Days of Christmas annual event with Tri County Family Ministries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tri County Family Ministries is hosting its annual four days of Christmas event.

The event is running Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

They will be handing out meals and groceries to those who are struggling. Each family may only register for one date in order to secure a grocery bag and a catered meal by Martin’s Barbeque.

Pre-registration is necessary and families need to bring ID’s for everyone.

Drive through or walkup service will be available for all four days of the event.

Tri County Family Ministries is located at 2105 Cosgrove Ave. in North Charleston.

For more information on the event, click here.