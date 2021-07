HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Four firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a fire in Hanahan Friday morning.

Hanahan city leaders said their dispatch center received a call for a residential structure fire on Tanner Hall Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m.

Crews worked to suppress the fire. During the process, four firefighters were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

They are expected to be okay.