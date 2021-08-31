Four Lowcountry distilleries to try on National Whiskey Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – August 31 is National Whiskey Day and you don’t have to go far to celebrate. Charleston is home to many distilleries aging some of the most popular whiskeys sold around the country. We’ve narrowed down the four must-try local distilleries for whiskey fans.

1.) Virgil Kane

Created by two chefs, Virgil Kane puts a twist on classic whiskey while staying true to the beloved spirit. From ginger infused bourbon to the limited edition Electric Owl sour mash whiskey, which is finished in barrels that were once used for pinot noir, Virgil Kane has a bottle that is sure to entice all whiskey lovers.

2.) Charleston Distilling Co.

This family-owned distillery on John’s Island brings customers in to watch the process and taste the rewards. The distillery makes vodkas, gins, and whiskeys like Vesey’s Bourbon and Crosstown Straight Rye. The former uses wheat instead of rye to create a “more mellow” sipping bourbon, while the latter is “a fantastic cocktail rye with a great peppery finish.”

3.) High Wire Distilling

High Wire sources local grains for bold flavors. Their Jimmy Red Straight Bourbon Whiskey uses Jimmy Red corn grown, “grown for decades on James Island and nearly lost forever,” while their Rye Whiskey uses Wrens Abruzzi rye in its un-malted form to showcase the grain’s “hardy backbone and complex nutty flavors.”

4. Firefly

Firefly is known for their sweet tea infusions, and their whiskey is no exception. The Sweet Tea Whiskey is infused with tea from nearby Charleston Tea Plantation. Other whiskeys include the Bourbon Ball Whiskey and the Distillery Expressions Whiskey, which is aged for five years “in aging houses located in the humid Maritime Forest of South Carolina.”