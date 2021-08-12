Four spots to browse new and used vinyl records in Charleston

Madonna’s special edition vinyl records sit on display at Dusty Groove music store during the Record Store Day in Chicago on April 13, 2019. – Record Store Day was founded in 2007 and is now celebrated at stores around the world, with hundreds of recording and other artists participating in the day by making special appearances, performances, meet and greets with their fans, the holding of fund raisers for community non-profits, and the issuing of special vinyl releases. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular music method, previously replaced by cassette tapes and later CDs, has regained popularity over the past few years.

The use of vinyl records was the number one format for music distribution from the 1950s until the early 90s, later taking a back seat to the compact disk.

But even that changed when personal music players, like the iPad, came onto the scene. While most people these days listen to music through streaming apps like Apple Music or Spotify, vinyl records have regained popularity.

Whether by record collectors or those interested in the sounds of nostalgia, buying vinyl saw a new surge back in the late 2000s. Now, even today’s popular artists like Taylor Swift release new music on vinyl for those who prefer the method.

According to Statista, 27.5 million LPs were sold in the United States last year, up 46% compared to 2019 and more than 30 times compared to 2006 when the vinyl record craze made its resurgence.

When was the last time you browsed for a new vinyl record? There are a few local shops that still sell new and used albums.

Monster Music and Movies

Spend some time browsing Monster Music’s massive selection of new and used vinyl. From latest trends to collectible albums, music soundtracks, and more. They even have special events like Record Store Day when special albums are dropped.

You’ll find them in the West Ashley Shoppes at 946 Orleans Road.

Record Stop Charleston

This family-owned and operated record store is located on John Street in downtown Charleston. They offer a selection of featured vinyl, exclusives, and events for Record Store Day – which falls on Saturday, April 16 next year. They also have a location in Patchogue, NY.

Gray Cat Music

From vinyl records to music players, stickers, and more – stop by Gray Cat Music to browse their collection of new and used records and band merchandise. You’ll find their shop at 4610 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston or 1929 Maybank Highway in Charleston.

Black Circle Records

If you’re in Summerville, head over to Black Circle Records to browse their record selection. They are located inside Katie Mae’s Klassy Flea & Antique Mart at 140 West Richardson Avenue.