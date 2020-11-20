Four unclaimed veterans receive ceremonial burials at Beaufort National Cemetary

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral with full military honors was held Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery for four unclaimed service members.

The procession began at the Dorchester County Law Enforcement Complex and traveled down to Beaufort in the morning.

“I think every human being deserves a final resting place appropriate for them,” said Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

Brouthers said when he became coroner, he learned that the remains of Navy Chief Petty Officer Richard W Green, who served in the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War, and Navy Petty Officer Samuel J Miller, who served during the Vietnam War, had never been claimed by relatives.

Both died several years ago.

The Beaufort County Coroner also had remains of two unclaimed service members and Vietnam War veterans; Army Corporal Nathan Goldin and Army Air Medal Recipient Specialist Phillip Michael Flies.

They died earlier this year.

But they were given an appropriate funeral, and an appropriate resting place at Beaufort National Cemetery on Friday.

“We coordinated through the Veterans Affairs office and determined that they had honorable discharges and we’re entitled to military honors and a final resting place there at any national cemetery,” said Brouthers.

He went on to say, “We felt that these gentlemen served our country and did everything they were supposed to do and we, in turn, need to give back to them by providing them military honors and a final resting place appropriate for them.”