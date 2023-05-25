MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – You can enjoy fireworks from the site of a historic aircraft carrier this coming Fourth of July holiday.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum announced Thursday plans to continue its tradition of being a “destination for patriotism” on Independence Day.

The USS Yorktown will kick off a free 4th of July Fireworks Blast celebration on shore, featuring live music, food trucks, and fireworks show over Charleston Harbor.

“Independence Day at Patriots Point is a can’t-miss event,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Allison Hunt. “We’re excited to continue this tradition and welcome folks from around the world and our local families who want to enjoy the 4th of July at one of the most patriotic places you can find.”

“In addition to the free landside activities, the museum is selling tickets to an enhanced firework viewing area on the USS Yorktown’s flight deck. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at patriotspoint.org,” said Mary Edwards, public information director for Patriots Point.

Tickets include access to the ship at 8:00 p.m. and a complimentary bottle of water. Orders are limited to six tickets per person and seating is not provided.

“Guests with flight deck passes are encouraged to bring chairs. Personal food and drinks are not permitted on the ship,” the museum said.

Parking for the celebration will cost $20 per vehicle for the entire day. Guests are encouraged to arrive early as space is limited.

The landside celebration will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at full sunset, which is typically around 9:20 p.m.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will be open for regular museum operations from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on July 4. The last tickets will be sold at 4 p.m.