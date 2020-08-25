Free admission at national parks in honor of National Park Service Birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday, August 25th, is recognized as National Park Service Day and you can celebrate by enjoying any recognized national park for free!

Any park that requires an admission fee will be welcomed to anyone free of charge to enjoy and celebrate the day.

In the Charleston area, there are a few national parks/sites for you and your families to enjoy including:

Charles Pinckney National Historic Site

Fort Sumter National Histroic Park

Fort Moultrie National Historic Park

To view all national parks that are recognized in the state and offering free admission today, you can view the National Park Service website.

