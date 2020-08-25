Free admission at national parks in honor of National Park Service Birthday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Library of Congress

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday, August 25th, is recognized as National Park Service Day and you can celebrate by enjoying any recognized national park for free!

Any park that requires an admission fee will be welcomed to anyone free of charge to enjoy and celebrate the day.

In the Charleston area, there are a few national parks/sites for you and your families to enjoy including:

  • Charles Pinckney National Historic Site
  • Fort Sumter National Histroic Park
  • Fort Moultrie National Historic Park

To view all national parks that are recognized in the state and offering free admission today, you can view the National Park Service website.

To stay connected with Randi Moultrie, connect with her on socials. For Twitter, click here. For Instagram, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES