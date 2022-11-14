COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Spend Black Friday outdoors with free admission to all South Carolina State Parks on November 25.

State officials invite South Carolinians to “walk off all that turkey & ham” and spend the day outside with free park admission.

This includes free historic home tours at parks like Hampton Plantation in McClellanville.

State Parks located in the lowcountry include:

  • Charleston Town Landing
  • Edisto Beach State Park
  • Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site
  • Givhans Ferry State Park
  • Colleton State Park
  • Hampton Plantation State Park
  • Hunting Island State Park

Check park hours online at southcarolinaparks.com.