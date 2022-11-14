COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Spend Black Friday outdoors with free admission to all South Carolina State Parks on November 25.
State officials invite South Carolinians to “walk off all that turkey & ham” and spend the day outside with free park admission.
This includes free historic home tours at parks like Hampton Plantation in McClellanville.
State Parks located in the lowcountry include:
- Charleston Town Landing
- Edisto Beach State Park
- Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site
- Givhans Ferry State Park
- Colleton State Park
- Hampton Plantation State Park
- Hunting Island State Park
Check park hours online at southcarolinaparks.com.