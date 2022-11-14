COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Spend Black Friday outdoors with free admission to all South Carolina State Parks on November 25.

State officials invite South Carolinians to “walk off all that turkey & ham” and spend the day outside with free park admission.

This includes free historic home tours at parks like Hampton Plantation in McClellanville.

State Parks located in the lowcountry include:

Charleston Town Landing

Edisto Beach State Park

Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site

Givhans Ferry State Park

Colleton State Park

Hampton Plantation State Park

Hunting Island State Park

Check park hours online at southcarolinaparks.com.