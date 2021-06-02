Free Charleston RiverDogs tickets for those who participate in RiverDogs and Blood Connection blood drive Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs and the Blood Connection will partner together to host a blood drive Thursday in which participants can receive two free tickets to see the Charleston RiverDogs.

The blood drive event will be Thursday, June 3rd at the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in Downtown Charleston from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All donors who participate will receive two e-tickets to any game of their choice and a LifeSaver League baseball hat.

To make an appointment to donate, click here.

