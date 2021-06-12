Free child safety seat check held Saturday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Summer is approaching, and with more people planning to hit the road for family vacation, first responders are putting a higher emphasis on the need for safe and properly installed car seats.

North Charleston firefighters, Safe Kids Charleston Area, MUSC Children’s Health, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control conducted a free child safety seat check in North Charleston on Saturday.

They say strapping your child’s car seat in place and making sure it’s properly secured is a small but important step to ensure your child is safe when traveling on the road, reducing the risk of fatal injury from a crash by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

Officials say properly installing a car seat, knowing how to choose the right car seat, and knowing how to check expiration dates could mean the difference between minor injuries or potentially fatal ones.

“The proper installation depends on the car seat. You can use the anchor system, or you can use the seat belts. An anchor and tether, it just depends on the manufacturer. We will always check the tightness of the car seat and make sure it doesn’t wiggle too much, and then we will also check the harness to make sure that it has proper tightness for the child.”

For more information and resources on child safety, please click here.