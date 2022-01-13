Free community food distribution Saturday afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A free community food distribution will take place Saturday, January 15 in North Charleston.

The Feed the Sheep Ministry of Destiny Worship Center will host the free event to supply food to those in need in the community.

They will partner with Lowcountry CARES Ministry, ONE Fellowship Church, Deep Water Church, and North Bridge Baptist Church.

The event will take place Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Destiny Worship Center located at 3625 Azalea Dr.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and food will be provided by grants through Publix Super Market Charities.