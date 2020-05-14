Free COVID-19 testing available Thursday in North Charleston and Holly Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People looking to be tested for COVID-19 will have options for two free screenings in the Lowcountry on Thursday.

The Medical University of South Carolina will conduct testing from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Holly Hill Town Hall.

You can walk up or drive through for COVID-19 testing, a pre-screening is not required.

Free testing will also be available in North Charleston from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The testing site will be located at Azalea Drive Church of Christ at 3950 Azalea Drive.

That testing is being offered by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Charleston County Government and Fetter Health.