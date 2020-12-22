Free COVID-19 testing events today in North Charleston and Walterboro

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WCBD) – Free COVID-19 testing today in both North Charleston and Walterboro.

NORTH CHARLESTON

Rapid testing will continue at the Charleston International Airport.

Testing is available from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the parking garage. The airport and MUSC tell us results are expected within 30 minutes.

WALTERBORO

Testing will be available in Walterboro today at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Testing will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The church is located on Savage St. in Walterboro.

