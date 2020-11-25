Free COVID-19 testing in the Lowcountry before Thanksgiving Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Leaders urging everyone to get tested for COVID-19 with many free COVID tests being offered around the Lowcountry one day before Thanksgiving.

All week, many locations including the airport offered free tests with a mobile testing site and today is the last day.

DHEC’S free mobile clinic offers drive thru testing and no prescreen is required. If you are under 18, a parent or legal guardian must be present to give consent prior to testing. The clinic will open at 9 a.m. this morning and close at 12 p.m. It’s located at the Charleston County School District’s District 4 stadium on West Montague in North Charleston.

Results from the test will be available to you within 48 to 72 hours.

If you miss DHEC’s clinic, you can also head to the Charleston International Airport for a last minute free test this afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.