Free food and school supplies distribution in Dorchester Co.

A volunteer hands a box of food to David Medina, right, at a San Antonio Food Bank drive-through food distribution site held at Rackspace Technology, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Clerk of Court is teaming with the Dorchester County Courthouse and Community Resource Center to sponsor a drive-thru food and school supplies distribution.

The event will be Friday, November 12 starting at 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot the Dorchester County Courthouse shares with Davis-Bailey Park located at 5200 East Jim Bilton Blvd. in St. George.

The event will continue until supplies run out.

“As a service to our community, I hope to ease some of the burdens of our families during these trying times. Being a public servant, I feel the need to pay it forward as the Holiday Season approaches,” said Cheryl Graham, Dorchester County Clerk of Court.

Participants in this distribution are asked to enter the event using Academy Road to Dutch Krakeel Road.

Because social distancing measures will be in place for the distribution, guests are reminded to please stay in their vehicles and follow the on-site instructions.