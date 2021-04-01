Free food available for students over spring break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry organizations are coming together to offer free food for students over Spring Break.
April 5 through 9, burgers and hotdogs will be available at the following locations:
- April 5 – Azalea Drive Church of Christ 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- April 6 – Folly Road Church of Christ 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- April 7 – West County Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- April 8 – Union African Methodist Episcopal Church 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- April 9 – The Life Center Church, Charleston Campus 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For questions/orders call Kevin Hollinshead at (843) 530-0316