Free food available for students over spring break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry organizations are coming together to offer free food for students over Spring Break.

April 5 through 9, burgers and hotdogs will be available at the following locations:

  • April 5 – Azalea Drive Church of Christ 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • April 6 – Folly Road Church of Christ 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • April 7 – West County Aquatic Center 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • April 8 – Union African Methodist Episcopal Church 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • April 9 – The Life Center Church, Charleston Campus 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For questions/orders call Kevin Hollinshead at (843) 530-0316

