SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network will host a free food drive distribution Wednesday afternoon in Summerville.

The food drive will take place Wednesday at 301 Crosscreek Dr. in Summerville for the local community.

The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. and continue until the food is gone.