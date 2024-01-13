NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is sponsoring the annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative concert by Lowcountry Voices on Saturday.

The concert titled The Dream Lives On will take place at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 7396 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Admission is free and the concert will start at 5 p.m.

“The free concert will pay tribute to the memory and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his vision for a more just and inclusive society,” said the press release. “Musical selections will honor Dr. King himself and provide strength and encouragement to those who are still striving to make his dream a reality.”

Lowcountry Voices is a choir of singers that ranges from high school students to seasoned vocalists. The choir has performed across South Carolina, as well as across the U.S. and abroad.