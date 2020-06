PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A free mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Pineville, S.C. on Tuesday.

Day Dawn Baptist Church in Pineville will be hosting the clinic and asking that guests register for the clinic over the phone.

You can register by calling 800-365-7410.

You will get your results within 48 to 72 hours.