Local organizations host free monthly Narcan training for community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — WakeUp Carolina, The Charleston Center and the Mount Pleasant Police Department will host their free monthly Narcan training Wednesday, January 12.

Participants will get the chance to learn how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to administer Narcan.

All participants receive a free overdose prevention kit that includes Narcan nasal sprays.

Wednesday’s event will go from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

Although the event is free, pre-registration is required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES