Local organizations host free monthly Narcan training for community

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — WakeUp Carolina, The Charleston Center and the Mount Pleasant Police Department will host their free monthly Narcan training Wednesday, January 12.
Participants will get the chance to learn how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to administer Narcan.
All participants receive a free overdose prevention kit that includes Narcan nasal sprays.
Wednesday’s event will go from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.
Although the event is free, pre-registration is required.