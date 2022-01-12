Local organizations host free monthly Narcan training for community

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — WakeUp Carolina, The Charleston Center and the Mount Pleasant Police Department will host their free monthly Narcan training Wednesday, January 12.

Participants will get the chance to learn how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to administer Narcan.

All participants receive a free overdose prevention kit that includes Narcan nasal sprays.

Wednesday’s event will go from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

Although the event is free, pre-registration is required.