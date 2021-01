A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Free COVID-19 testing will be in Goose Creek Thursday.

You can get tested from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship Church.

The church is located on Liberty Hall Rd.

You are asked to bring your registration form, a photo ID, and an insurance card (if you have it).

For more information, visit https://www.fettercovid19screening.org/