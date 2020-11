SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a free Thanksgiving meal in Knightsville tomorrow.

The Knightsville United Methodist Church is hosting the take-out event.

The event will go from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the church, located at 1505 Central Ave. in Summerville.

The meals are available for the entire community.