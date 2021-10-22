Free trick-or-treat event on USS Yorktown Saturday night

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum hosting families for free event this Halloween season.

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween aboard the USS Yorktown on Saturday, October 23 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The free event will allow children to wear Halloween costumes and visit the Yorktown’s Hangar Deck. Kids will get to trick-or-treat from plane to plane and collect candy beneath World War II aircrafts.

Families can choose to participate in a guided Halloween-themed tour through the museum. During the event, there will be a photo station, crafts, and cartoons to enjoy.

Giveaways include one Friends of the Fleet membership pass, which grants the pass holder and a guest unlimited visits to the museum for a year.

Dinner options will be available from local food trucks.

