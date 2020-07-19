Freebies and deals in the Lowcountry for National Ice Cream Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – July 19 is National Ice Cream Day and there are several establishments in the Lowcountry that are having special deals and sales to celebrate the occasion!
- Alden’s: Available at over 10,000 stores across the U.S., Alden’s Organic ice cream products are $1 cheaper through Aug. 12, 2020. Just snag their free coupon and head to your local store to redeem.
- Baskin-Robbins: At Baskin-Robbins, they don’t show preference to just one day; they celebrate for the entire month of July. Place an order of at least $15 through DoorDash and receive a FREE regular scoop of ice cream. Or enjoy your favorite ice cream, sundae, cake, pies or cones delivered to you through DoorDash absolutely FREE with a purchase of $15 or more.
- Carvel: Wednesdays are the best days of the week at Carvel where they celebrate BOGO Sundaes. Buy a classic soft ice cream sundae on Wednesday (July 15, perhaps?), and you will get another for FREE. That’s two sundaes for the price of one.
- Cold Stone Creamery: Join the Cold Stone Club and receive a BOGO FREE Creation™ loaded to your account, 25 bonus points and exclusive members-only offers. With the Cold Stone Club rewards program, when you spend $1, you earn a point. For every 50 points accumulated, you’ll receive a $5 reward, redeemable on an in-store purchase of $5 or more.
- Dairy Queen Available one day only, get $1 off any size Dipped Cone (excluding kid cones) on Sunday, July 19. This offer includes the NEW Cotton Candy Dipped Cone or classic Chocolate Dipped Cone and is redeemable through the DQ mobile app at participating locations nationwide.
- Dippin’ Dots: In honor of National Ice Cream Day, hop over to either the Instagram or Facebook account of Dippin Dots for a chance to win a year’s supply of Dippin’ Dots. The winner will be announced on July 19.
- Marble Slab Creamery: Ice cream simply should not be eaten alone. And Marble Slab Creamery and MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream know this. At both Marble Slab and MaggieMoo’s, you can get a free kid-sized ice cream cup or cone when you buy a regular cup or cone Sunday through Thursday.
- PetSmart: On National Ice Cream Day, PetSmart has the tradition of sharing free ice cream at PetSmart PetsHotels. Wanting to continue that tradition in some way this year, they are offering a variety of pooch-friendly ice cream treats on sale, and if you order online you’ll enjoy free shipping for orders over $49.
- Sonic: Pay half-price for the Oreo Blast when you order through the Sonic App.