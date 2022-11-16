CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight.

A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor plants, animals, and pipes are at risk.

Areas in Walterboro, Saint George, Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, and Ridgeland are included.

Residents in the impacted areas should bring in outdoor animals or make sure they have a warm place to sleep, take the necessary precautions to protect plants, cover above-ground pipes, and allow pipes that can’t be covered to drip slowly to prevent them from bursting.

The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning.