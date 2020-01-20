Freezing temperatures impacting crops and plants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week marks the first time we’ve seen temperatures below freezing since the New Year. For farmers, it can be harder to protect crops that aren’t grown inside a greenhouse.

Farmer John Warren of Spade and Clover Gardens grows an impressive variety of vegetables, from your typical spinach to exotic purple broccoli, he sells his crops to a variety of prestigious restaurants in the Charleston area. Those restaurants expect a perfect product, and the recent cold weather could have some veggies looking less than perfect. He said that the recent cold weather could have some veggies looking less than perfect, “Cosmetically, it could affect things that we sell to the restaurants, it’s not going to kill anything; it’s not getting that cold. But, it’s going to slow some things down.”

While you might not have a field of veggies to worry about, even a house plant that lives on your porch could be at risk. Greenhouse Manager Jenalee Thompson shared some tips to keep them from getting chilly, “Put plants in your garage, preferably bring them in the house somewhere, and then another option is if you have a protected area you cold move them up closer to the house.”

The plants you need to worry about most? Anything that has been freshly planted. So if you took advantage of last weeks warm weather and were out in the garden, make sure those plantings get covered or brought inside to protect them.

