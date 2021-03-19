Fresh and Free: Charleston County Public Library offering access to fresh produce

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library will offer access to fresh produce beginning next week for community members in need.

The library system is launching “Fresh and Free,” a new initiative aimed at providing produce at no cost to those who need it.

Beginning on March 22nd, a new refrigerator that was installed inside the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library, located at 5130 Hwy 165, will be stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables and accessible to the public during library operating hours, according to Doug Reynolds, communications manager for CCPL.

Reynolds says no registration or sign up is required to access the food.

“Our Free and Fresh fridge is an effort to combat food insecurity in Charleston County,” said CCPL Outreach Manager Kathleen Montgomery. “We know that many areas around the county are food deserts, including the Hollywood area, and we hope this fridge is a way to connect our patrons with ingredients that are free and easily accessible.”

Leaders with the library say the program is made possible through a grant from Roper St. Francis Healthcare, which allowed the library to purchase the refrigerator along with funds from the Charleston Friends of the Library.

The produce will be provided by the Lowcountry Food Bank.

In addition to the fresh produce, the library will offer easy recipes and nutrition information to those who are interested in learning more about using the fresh ingredients.

Charleston County Public Library hopes to expand the project to more branches in the future.