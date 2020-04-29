Friends reflect on Ra’Shaud Graham’s legacy after fatal kayaking accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends and family are remembering a Christian leader in The Citadel community who is died in a kayaking accident on Tuesday.

26-year-old Ra’Shaud Graham served as the Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the football team Chaplain at The Citadel, after graduating in 2016.

Jackson Boyd says he was lucky to call Graham a friend, and spoke with News 2 about the kind of man Graham was:

“In the few years that I knew him, and then the short time that he got to be here, he impacted more people than I think I have ever known somebody to.” Jackson Boyd

Graham was Boyd’s Cadre Platoon Sergeant, but their mutual respect for one another grew into a friendship and brotherhood.

“He was the person that was yelling at me every day, he was the person that was in charge of me, and in a lot of senses, people would say he was the guy yelling at you every day, and so our relationship kind of started there…He and I actually became best friends, and before you know it, he was family. He came to Christmas, Thanksgiving, you name it he was there.” Jackson Boyd

Now, Boyd mourns a life taken too soon. But Graham’s loved ones are confident that the man who dedicated his short life to his faith, is now in a better place.

“One of the things that I continue to look back on and I hope/I think that everyone else could, is knowing that Ra’Shaud was at peace and was one with the Lord, and that is something to be said, because it shows you the true person that he was, and nobody has a doubt where he stood on that, and that brings me lots of comfort.” Jackson Boyd

Boyd says it is too soon for family and friends to have plans for a memorial service at this time, but that the outpouring of love and memories of Graham on social media has been tremendous.

