NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You will soon be able to experience a revitalized Park Circle and its amenities later this fall.

The area now boasts a 55,000-square-foot playground. It’s one of the largest all-inclusive playgrounds in the country.

“This is going to be a very different Park Circle than what most people have seen in the past,” said North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin. “Everything here is going to be up-to-date, modern, and fully inclusive and accessible.”

That means children of all abilities will be able to play on the equipment. There are even swings with wheelchair ramps.

“We’re really hoping that those folks can come here, meet, play, enjoy themselves, recreate in the most modern fashion possible,” said Rostin.

The beautiful ballfield is also fully accessible. Kids of any ability will be able to play. But since it has artificial turf, traditional ball games can be played here as well.

“It can be utilized for more than just baseball and softball. It can be used for kickball, wheelchair events — anything that can be played on any regular surface can also be played on an artificial surface,” he explained.

There are even many exercise stations so that parents can work out while their kids play.

“We also have a 16,000-square-foot building. It’s going to be a lot of different uses, mainly towards our cultural arts department, as well as recreation,” Rostin said.

In total, the city is spending about $20 million on its renovation of Park Circle. Hundreds of people have been working on the 18-month project.

The city is planning a huge grand opening event for November 11.