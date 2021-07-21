From classic to fully loaded: Six places you can grab a delicious hot dog in Charleston 🌭

NEW YORK – JULY 4: A plate of hot dogs sit on a table at the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2005 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kobayashi won for the fifth year in a row eating 49 hotdogs in 12 minutes. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you like them ‘all the way’ or with a touch of ketchup and mustard, there is no shortage of spots to grab a delicious hot dog. On this National Hot Dog Day, here are six places you can visit to get your dog fix.

Jack’s Cosmic Dogs

2805 N Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant – Open daily from 1:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you’re looking for an out-of-this-world experience, head to Jack’s Cosmic Dogs off Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant. From their Blue Galactic Dog to their Astro Dog, Rocket Corn Dog, or the plain ole Earth Dog, there is no shortage of space-themed wieners at this iconic shop.

Coney Island Hot Wieners

4258 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston – Open Mon-Sat 11:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Sundays 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

A taste of Coney Island in North Charleston’s Park Circle! This shop offers traditional cheese coneys or try some of their cheesy chili fries or a bowl of Frito pie.

Johnny’s Hot Dogs

883 Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Mount Pleasant – open Monday through Saturday from “7-ish to 3-ish”

If you’re heading out to the beach, stop by Johnny’s in Mount Pleasant. You’ll find some delicious regular dogs, chili dogs, or go all the way with their loaded dogs!

Brown Dog Deli

225 Calhoun Street or 40 Broad Street in downtown Charleston

With two locations in downtown Charleston, stop by for a Chicago-style dog, all-American, or the B-Y-O-Dog with your choice of condiments. The Chili cheese dog comes with their homemade beer chili or try the pimento cheese!

Skoogie’s

843 Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant – Open daily from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Love at first bite! Yet another classic restaurant where you can find delicious dogs in the Town of Mount Pleasant. They serve authentic steamed Chicago-style hot dogs, polish sausages, and chili dogs. Don’t forget to order them with a side of fries!

Wild Wieners

Located on the corner of King Street and Queen Street – Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

When you need a dog on the go! The hot dog vendor sells Nathan, Hillshire Hot Links, and classic chicken salad along with 14 different toppings “to make your wiener wild.” You can also grab a bag of chips or a homemade brownie to make your meal complete.