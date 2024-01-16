CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kobe Rodgers and Nova Southeastern defeated Bryce Butler and West Liberty for last season’s Division II National Title.

“Oh, whenever I can bring it up, I will, whenever. I still haven’t gotten my ring from it. But, while we were in Ft. Lauderdale, I was like this is back we’re we were when I beat you in the natty,” said CofC grad transfer guard Kobe Rodgers.

Once fierce competitors, Rodgers and Butler are now teammates at the College of Charleston.

“Coming in in the summer, I think me and him had that connection that no one else really had. And being two new guys, I think it helped us that we knew who each other were,” said CofC grad transfer guard Bryce Butler.

Not only do the grad transfers feed off each other on the court. They break bread together as roommates.

“We’re very similar in terms of we’re both pretty quiet, keep to ourselves,” exclaimed Bryce.

“We like a lot of the same music, we’re both somewhat pretty clean. No issues in the house really,” replied Kobe.

Sports brings individuals together from all walks of life.

From battling for D-II’s top prize, both are now trying to help the Cougars repeat as conference champs.

“I know I can trust him as a defender on the court I know I can trust him to make big plays, because I’ve seen it. I’ve seen a ton of film and him make big plays and that trust is really important,” Butler said.

“Even playing against each other, I see where he had his success and I know where he’s going to have his success now,” said Rodgers.

And together, everyone continues to achieve more at The College.