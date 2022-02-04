From the Archives: News 2 Today relives great moments in Winter Olympic history

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With the Winter Olympics officially underway in Beijing, News 2 is looking back at some great moments our team had celebrating past games.

Two moments come to mind when our station looks through the archives: Josh and Brad’s moment on the ice, and a great snowball fight between Brad, Octavia, and Josh.

Learning to Ice Skate and Play Hockey

The 2010 Winter Olympics were held in Vancouver, Canada – the true land of ice hockey.

News 2 Today’s Brad Franko and Josh Marthers were on assignment to hit the ice and show the Lowcountry their newly found ice hockey skills.

“Someone had the great idea that Josh and I were going to compete in Winter Olympics ice events,” said Franko. But we’ll let the video speak for itself.

The Great Snowball Fight

Later, the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, fell on the heels of a great snowstorm in the Lowcountry.

News 2’s promotions team had the perfect opportunity to record some promotional elements for our coverage of the upcoming games that would be held in February.

“Our promotions folks said what better time to shoot a promo for the Winter Games than when you have eight inches of snow outside,” recalled Franko.

Things got a little of our sorts when Octavia Mitchell initiated a snowball fight during the promotions shoot.

Now, News 2 is bringing you all the medal-winning moments during the 2022 Winter Olympics as the games get underway in Beijing, China. Catch the action right here on NBC News 2.