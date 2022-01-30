Frothy Beard Brewing Co. hosts fair Saturday for Lowcountry vendors, artists, and craftsmen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vendors, artists, and craftsmen across the Lowcountry gathered at Frothy Beard Brewing in West Ashley on Friday to showcase their businesses and talents to locals.

Michael Biondi, co-owner and general manager, said that Frothy Beard Brewing Company hosts a fair once a month for local artists, craftsmen, and vendors to market their skills to the community.

“Every month we like to invite local vendors, artists, and craftsmen to come to Frothy Beard, set up and showcase what their talents are and what they sell locally,” Biondi said.

The event used to be held once a year, however many community craftsmen and businesses urged Frothy Beard Brewing to host the fair more often.

“We started out doing it once a year a couple of years back and then we just had a large ask of them to do it more often and so just last year we’ve given them a place to come every month and set up, and just have a good time, have a pizza and beer, and showcase what they do,” Biondi said.

Due to the weather, the event had a lower turnout Sunday, however, enough artists and vendors were still able to show up for the community to support their crafts.

For the fair, Biondi says that the community should “come out, support local businesses and local artisans,” while enjoying delicious pizza and beer from Frothy Brewing.