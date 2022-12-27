CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An arctic front that brought bitterly cold temperatures to the Charleston area in time for the Christmas holiday caused significant issues with many homes suffering frozen or burst pipes from the unusually cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory with ‘feels like’ temperatures reaching single digits for many areas across the Lowcountry on Saturday morning.

Dozens of people sought help from their community groups on Facebook as they dealt with both water and heating-related problems over the holiday weekend.

It even prompted urgent calls from utility companies urging customers to plan for issues and reduce their consumption as they struggled to keep up with demand.

“We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our customers are running their heating units extra hard trying to keep warm,” said Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam on Christmas Eve. “We are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy use to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity.”

Charleston Water System (CWS) warned of a potential system-wide boil water advisory due to the number of leaks and burst pipes that plagued the Lowcountry and issued a critical notice to customers pleading with them to reduce use, drip faucets, disconnect outdoor irrigation systems, and take care of outdoor pipes to further prevent problems.

CWS also urged customers to find their water shut-off valve prior to any possible emergency occurring at their home or business.

The utility said it had been responding to more than 400 leaks per day as of Christmas Day as the cold snap settled into the area and warned any further strain on the system would prompt a boil water advisory. The problems also caused a strain on water pressure.

Boil water advisories were issued in smaller service areas – like the Town of Ridgeville – out of precaution due to frigid temperatures. “Sorry for the inconvenience caused by the winter blast we have experienced since Friday night,” the Town of Ridgeville Water Department wrote in a message to its customers and residents. “Unfortunately, it has caused some of our piped to bust within our system.”

Town leaders said all residents should boil tap water as a precautionary measure until Thursday afternoon.

Overnight lows will be below freezing again Tuesday night; however, a warmup is on the way for the late half of the week. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s by Thursday and into the 70s over the weekend.