NCPD investigating ‘shots fired’ call; Ft. Dorchester placed on brief soft lockdown as precaution

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School was placed on a precautionary soft lockdown Monday morning due to nearby law enforcement activity.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to a shots fire incident in the Ashley Phosphate Road and Patriot Boulevard areas around 10:00 a.m.

Because of the nearby activity, the shoot was placed on that lockdown for a brief period.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:45 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for Dorchester District 2.

Officials are investigating the original call. Count on 2 for updates.