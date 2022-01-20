FULL LIST: Here’s a look at what will be closed due to potential winter weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Businesses and government organizations have announced closures for Friday due to the possibility of winter weather and frozen precipitation.

SCHOOLS/COLLEGES

All school districts in the Lowcountry: Charleston County School District, Berkeley County School District, Dorchester District 2, Colleton County School District, Georgetown County School District, and Williamsburg County School District will have an e-learning day on Friday. Dorchester District 4 was already learning virtual this week.

Trident Technical College will have a virtual learning day Friday.

GOVERNMENT

Williamsburg County government offices, only emergency services will be operating.

North Charleston city offices will close Friday at 2:00 p.m.

All Charleston County Public Library branches will close Friday at 12:00 p.m. They said all book drops/material returns will stay open.

Georgetown County offices and facilities will close at noon on Friday. Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed. Recycling centers will reopen at noon Saturday.

All Georgetown County Library branches will be closed Saturday.

Berkeley County government offices, the courthouse, and all convenience centers will close at 3:00 p.m.

Berkeley Animal Center, Cypress Gardens, and all Berkeley County Library branches will also close early.

News 2 will update this list as more closures are announced.