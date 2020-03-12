FULL LIST: Local events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several local events have been canceled due to the rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

While only once case has been confirmed in Charleston County, events across the tri-county are being canceled out of concerns for attendees and close contact with one another.

CANCELED OR POSTPONED EVENTS

North Charleston’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The City of Charleston canceled both St. Patrick’s Day Parades scheduled for Tuesday.

The Special Olympics of South Carolina has canceled the Charleston/Dorchester Spring Games which were scheduled for March 18th.

Mount Pleasant ArtFest, which was scheduled for March 14th, has been canceled.

21st Annual Shuckin’ in the Park Oyster Roast at Old Santee Canal Park scheduled for this weekend is canceled.

Dunleavy‘s Pub on Sullivan’s Island has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party. While there will be no event on the street, there will be business as usual inside. ” Corned Beef Cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie, Irish Malarkey all day all night,” said Bill Dunleavy.

The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle has canceled its planned trip to the port of Charleston. The tall ship was scheduled to be in Charleston for three days starting Friday, March 13th.

The North Charleston POPS! “Pops in Space” concert scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center is postponed. The concert is rescheduled for Saturday, May 23.

Volvo Car Open tennis tournament on Daniel Island has been canceled. The event was supposed to take place April 4-12.

A showing of the MET Opera Live scheduled for Saturday, March 14th at the Main Library in downtown Charleston has been canceled.

No other cancellations have been announced at this time. We will continue to update this list.

