CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roads are beginning to close in downtown Charleston as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the Lowcountry on Wednesday. We will update this list of closures as they come into our newsroom.

Intersection of Rutledge Ave and Sheppard St experiencing floods. Making it more difficult to drive.

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON

Intersection of Rutledge Ave. and Sheppard St. is impassable due to heavy rain, flooding