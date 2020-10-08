FULL REPORT: CPD, Public Safety Committee update on May riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday gave a presentation on the May protests and riots to the city’s Public Safety Committee.

This was the second presentation and the final review before the report heads to the full council.

Charleston witnessed protest and riots over racial injustice in law enforcement on May 30th and 31st after the death of George Floyd.

May 30th is a night that many people in Charleston will never forget because of the chaos uncharacteristic of the Holy City, and the extensive damages to Downtown businesses.

90 arrest warrants were issued over the two-day period.

Six individuals are facing federal indictments, while 27 of the charges were dropped by the city for being non-violent offenses.

There was much controversy regarding the police response, and while leaders say they can’t undo the past, they have plans if something like this were ever to happen again.

Some of the major takeaways from the meeting: too many radio channels were used to communicate and officers were not all briefed before being sent out.

The report focuses on 5 main categories: Command and Control, Internal Communications, External Communications, Tracking Resources and Personnel, and Response to Civil Disturbances.

Read the report in full:

