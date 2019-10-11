Funding for portable ice skating rink approved for downtown Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A seasonal ice-skating rink is coming to downtown Summerville!

Town Council voted Thursday night to give Summerville D.R.E.A.M. $130,000 to install the portable rink around the holiday season.

According to The Summerville Journal Scene, the rink will be located on South Cedar Street near West Richardson Avenue.

Organizers believe the rink would bring more traffic to the downtown area around the holiday season, which would lead to more shopping and dining.

The rink would be set up in November and remain up until the beginning of January.

Money from the hospitality tax will pay for the project.