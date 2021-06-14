Fundraiser held for Miss Kim, shrimp boat that capsized last month

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A fundraiser was held on Saturday for the commercial shrimping vessel, Miss Kim.

The boat was deemed a total loss after capsizing near Morris Island on opening day of inshore shrimping season last month.

Supporters and organizers of the fundraiser say they want to support the shrimp and fishing industry in Mount Pleasant.

“It’s been very hard on their community but events such as this gives them a little hope and a little direction for the future, we hope,” said Grace Edwards, Shem Creek Fisheries.

We’ve learned Saturday’s event brought in $30,000.

That money will go to Skipper Lockwood McCants Freeman and his crew. They were onboard Miss Kim when it capsized.