UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Fisheries said this fundraiser has been rescheduled for June 4 due to weather.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An event aimed at raising funds for a Lowcountry shrimper whose boat caught fire and sank following the annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place Sunday afternoon.

Captain Larry Cobb and his crew aboard The Bridget were returning from the Mount Pleasant festival when a fire broke out on the vessel and eventually sank near a dock off Bennett Street.

Capt. Cobb sustained burns to his hands before driving the boat into the mud near the shore and abandoning the ship.

Firefighters and nearby shrimpers retrieved Cobb and other passengers from the water and eventually got the fire under control – but the shrimp boat, at the beginning of the season, was deemed a loss.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Capt. Cobb is still recovering in a local hospital.

A fundraiser for the Cobb family will take place at Muddy’s Dock Bar on Shem Creek this Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, raffles, and drink specials during the event. Attendees can also expect live music during the fundraiser.