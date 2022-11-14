SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A viewing will be held Friday for Summerville Police Department Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson, who passed away last week following a battle with cancer.

The viewing is scheduled to take place Friday, November 18 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cathedral of Praise off Ashley Phosphate Road.

Capt. Johnson’s funeral will take place at the North Charleston church on the following day.

A procession will immediately follow the service.

The Summerville Police Department said the procession will travel from the church to Riverview Memorial Cemetery where Capt. Johnson will be buried with full police honors.