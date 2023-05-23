CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral will take place next week for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who passed away Monday evening amid a battle with cancer.

The family will receive friends and members of the community on Sunday, May 28 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in West Ashley.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday morning at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., according to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Sarcoma Research Program https://fundraise.musc.edu/give/378834/#!/donation/checkout.

Chief Reynolds died peacefully while surrounded by family.