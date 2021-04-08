Funeral arrangements announced for Martha Lou Gadsden

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration of life will be held this week for Lowcountry restauranteur, Martha Gadsden.

Gadsden, 91, passed away on April 1st – her renowned restaurant “Martha Lou’s Kitchen” on Morrison Drive was iconic in the community and featured in the New York Times, Travel Channel and by Martha Stewart among others.

A walk-through viewing for family and friends will take place on Thursday, April 8th from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Smith-McNeal Funeral Home on Dorchester Road, according to an online obituary.

She will be laid to rest on Friday at Carolina Memorial Park on Rivers Avenue. Masks will be required for all attendees.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Smith-McNeal Funeral Home in North Charleston.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com