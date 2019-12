SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Newington Elementary School teacher Thomas Henry.

Henry died on Sunday, December 15 after a battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at Parks Funeral Home in Summerville from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

A celebration of life will be on Wednesday, December 18 at Bethany United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM.

The burial will immediately follow the funeral at Dorchester Memorial Gardens.