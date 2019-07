CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral arrangements are set for Molly Greene, co-founder of Water Mission.

Greene died while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Henry Stuhr Chapel in Downtown Charleston.

The memorial service will be held Monday, July 29 at 11:00 AM at Saint Philips Church on Church Street.