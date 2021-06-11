Funeral held Friday for mother and son in Murdaugh double homicide case

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and son – victims of a double homicide earlier this week – were laid to rest in Hampton County on Friday.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were found shot to death Monday night at their family property in Colleton County.

A program for the funeral stated 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh was a junior at the University of South Carolina who loved hunting and cheering on the Gamecocks. His mom, it says, was known as a mom to many of her two son’s friends.

Hundreds of friends and family members gathered at the Hampton cemetery on Friday.

Randolph Murdaugh III, Paul’s grandfather and Maggie’s father-in-law, passed away on Thursday. We have not been told whether his death is connected to those of Paul and Margaret.

He was a long-time 14th Circuit Solicitor.

Sources tell News 2 Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband, Alex Murdaugh, discovered their bodies.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the deaths.

